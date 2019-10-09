La Porte student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat on the bus

A James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the bus.

School officials immediately contacted the La Porte Police Department upon receiving the report. An officer made the arrest and transferred the student to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the district's website.

The district released the following statement:

"The safety and security of all students and staff are of foremost importance at La Porte ISD, and as always, we take all threats very seriously. We ask parents to please remind their children to talk to a campus principal or teacher if they see or hear anything that causes them concern, and as always, any threats will be investigated thoroughly."