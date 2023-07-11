Texas law enforcement personnel are preparing to conduct an active attack exercise at La Porte High School.

This exercise will be held Wednesday, July 12 in the City of La Porte to ensure everyone understands the safety precautions and can respond appropriately.

La Porte Office of Emergency Management says, "We understand that an exercise of this nature can evoke various emotions and concerns within the community. We assure you that every precautionary measure will be taken to ensure the safety of all participants and the surrounding area."

The exercise includes simulated gunfire and emergency vehicles.