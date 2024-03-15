A 17-year-old has unfortunately died after he took a pill he didn't know was laced with fentanyl.

On Friday, 17-year-old La Porte High School student Christopher Flores was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m., according to his mother. He would've been 18 on Sunday.

On March 4, Flores was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital after he went to an acquaintance's house and unknowingly took a fentanyl-laced pill.

PREVIOUS STORY: La Porte H.S. student on life support after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police launch criminal investigation

He spent more than a week on life support in the intensive care unit.

Victoria Salas, his cousin, said Flores was very involved in fitness and had a wide group of friends who supported and loved him. Nearly 100 of them came to the hospital to hold hands and pray.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The family says a toxicology report came back positive for fentanyl.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The La Porte Police Department says they've launched a criminal investigation.

According to Lt. John Kruege, the death will potentially be treated as a homicide case.