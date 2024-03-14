17-year-old Christopher Flores, a La Porte High School student, is in Texas Children's Hospital on life support after taking a pill he didn't know was fentanyl-laced.

On March 4, his family says he went to the gym, but ended up at an acquaintance's house where he took the pill.

SUGGESTED: Blind SHSU student suing church, campus groups for alleged sexual abuse

His family says not long after, police were at their door, telling them they found Christopher unresponsive.

They say he was rushed to the hospital, where he's been ever since. He's now on life support in the intensive care unit.

"It's a punch in the gut," said Victoria Salas, his cousin. "It's slow motion."

She says Christopher is very involved in fitness and has a wide group of friends who support and love him. Nearly 100 of them came to the hospital to hold hands and pray.

The family says a toxicology report came back positive for fentanyl.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The La Porte Police Department says they've launched a criminal investigation.

"The overdose was potentially related to a Fentanyl laced drug, it's treated as a homicide case," said Lt. John Kruege.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.

According to the DEA, drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. They say one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

House Bill 6 was recently signed into Texas law, and it gives prosecutors more options for going after those who distribute fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs.

In November, a man was charged with murder in a fentanyl death after delivering the deadly drug to the victim.

Christopher's family says they're praying for his recovery, but also praying for justice and that those involved are held accountable. Christopher's family wants kids and parents to know the true danger in these pills.

"We're also praying for justice. It's not going to be another case. This is the case. They're going to remember Christopher Flores."