A Sam Houston State University church group and national church organizations are facing a lawsuit from a legally blind student who claims he was sexually abused.

The student, referred to in court documents as John Doe, alleges he was sexually abused as a student by known sex offender, Daniel Savala, who is affiliated with the church and campus groups.

Numerous groups are named in the lawsuit, including The General Council of the Assemblies of God, South Texas District Council Assemblies of God, Inc., also known as, South Texas District Council Assemblies of God, Chi Alpha Campus Ministries, USA, and Chi Alpha Campus Ministries Huntsville.

According to court documents, in the fall of 2017, Doe began making mission trips to Savala's home with members of Chi Alpha Huntsville, a group on the SHSU campus. During these trips, Savala allegedly began to lure Doe into a sense of goodwill as other leaders in the organization described Savala as a "savior and angel".

Records state Savala started to force Doe into performing sexual acts which became worse and worse. The abuse allegedly continued until 2022.

Before becoming involved with Chi Alpha Huntsville, in January 2012, records claim Savala was indicted on 11 counts of sexual abuse in Alaska after former male members of his youth group at Clover Pass Community Church reported he sexually abused them during his tenure as a youth pastor. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

In July 2012, he was convicted of one count of third-degree sexual abuse and was released after serving 90 days in prison.

Savala has been a registered sex offender since January 2013 and is required to register annually.

Eli Gautreaux and Eli Stewart were ordained as pastors by the General Council of the Assemblies of God and promoted to district directors of Chi Alpha Huntsville. The lawsuit states both would tout Savala as a "prophet and as a leader to guide Doe's journey.

The lawsuit says in 2012, Gautreaux and Stewart defended Savala and asked others to send letters in support of leniency in his sentencing.

Another leader in the system, Scott Martin, the Executive Director of Chi Alpha USA, allegedly knew of the Title IX investigation at Sam Houston State University regarding Savala and sexual abuse but took no action.

Doe is seeking $1,000,000 in the lawsuit.

In Harris County, Savala was charged with Indecency with a Child - Sexual Contact, and Sexual Assault of a Child between 14 and 17-years-old in August 2015. On Feb. 27, he was charged with h Indecency with a Child - Exposes.

His next court date will be held on March 20 for his first bail hearing.