One man is facing charges after authorities said he exposed himself inside a store on Wednesday.

Officials were called out to the 3500 block of Rayford Road in reference to an indecent exposure call.

When authorities arrived, they located William Keen of Spring, Texas, who witnesses said was seen exposing himself in the store.

William Keen

Keen was arrested for indecent exposure.