La Porte four-year-old boy killed in shooting by older sibling

A four-year-old boy was shot in La Porte by his older sibling, police report.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 2:20 pm in the 10200 block of Old Orchard.

La Porte Police, Fire and EMS units were dispatched, arriving within minutes and began rendering life-saving aid.

La Porte EMS transported the boy to a nearby elementary school where Memorial Hermann Life Flight picked him up and flew him to the Medical Center.

Sadly, the child later died.

Police believe the boy was accidentally shot by his older adolescent sibling.

La Porte Police Department detectives are actively investigating the incident.