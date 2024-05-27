La Marque crash: Fleeing motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle during Galveston police pursuit

All northbound lanes of Interstate 45 near FM 519 in La Marque have reopened after being closed overnight due to a police chase that turned deadly.

That's after police say a fleeing motorcyclist slammed into the back of a vehicle during a police pursuit.

SUGGESTED: Babbling Creek Drive shooting: Authorities investigating deadly afternoon shooting, suspect in custody

According to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, the chase began around 12:40 a.m. when a woman fell off the back of a motorcycle in the 4100 block of Seawall Boulevard.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist left the injured woman behind and sped off.

Not long after, authorities said they spotted the motorcycle and tried to stop it.

Instead, the motorcycle rider sped off at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The pursuit with Galveston Police traveled north over the Mitchell Causeway before the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a vehicle around 1:10 a.m.

The rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said at least two other vehicles, a small Fiat and a Toyota Tundra truck, were involved in the crash.

No other details have been released by authorities.