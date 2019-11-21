Kroger donates $50,000, perishable goods to Houston Food Bank

article

Kroger Houston is now joining in and helping the Houston Food Bank following the ammonia leak.

The company announced a $50,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank which suffered a loss of more than 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated foods.

Kroger is also delivering a truckload of perishable goods to the food bank on Thursday at 1 p.m.

“Kroger is a longtime partner of the Houston Food Bank, so when we heard about the leak we knew we had to step in,” says Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston division. “It is our honor and responsibility to assist the food bank in their time of dire need while also upholding our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment."

Earlier this week, the Houston Food Bank shared the news of the ammonia leak. The food bank has had to rely on refrigerator trucks stationed in the parking lot to manage the outpouring of food donations.

Kroger Houston joins United Airlines and H-E-B in supporting the Houston Food Bank after their major loss.