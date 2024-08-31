A Houston teenager has been charged for carjacking an elderly man in the Westside area on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Keyanna Washington stole a car from a man who was at least 65-year-old from a CVS in the intersection of Westheimer Road and Woodlandpark Drive around 2 p.m.

Records state Washington told the man, "I have a gun," and then hit him before taking his car. She evaded from a peace officer with the Houston Police Department before she was arrested.

Washington was charged with evading arrest or detention and aggravated robbery. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Court documents show Washington was previously charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after taking her mother's husband's car without permission.