Kevin Smith talks Clerks III and gis life changing heart attack

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes return to the big screen to continue the saga of Jay and Silent Bob in Clerks III. In a sequel sixteen years in the making, Kevin Smith goes one-on-one with Dave Morales to discuss the film, his view on cult-classic status, and the life-altering heart attack that changed Smith as a man and a director.

Inspired by events in Smith’s own life, Clerks III finds Randal (Jeff Anderson) determined to make a film about this life at the Quick Stop after suffering a massive heart attack. So he enlists Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), and of course Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) to achieve his goal.

Here are a few quotes from our interview with Kevin Smith, for the full interview click on the video below. Watch till the end to see what Smith says about the chances for a Clerks sequel.

On His Heart Attack:

"Let me tell you that heart attack’s the best thing that happened to me. We got this movie out of it, my wife was always talking about why you got to use the heart attack. She doesn’t like watching that part of the movie, she’s like that was the worst day of my life. I was like something good has to come at all this."

Cult Classic Status

"I love when they say cult classic, I absolutely love that especially because it says that you’ve got time on your side, it means I’ve been here for a damn minute."

CLERKS III starring Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson rolls into theaters on September 13, 2022.

