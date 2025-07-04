Kerrville flooding: Houston-area girls among missing Camp Mystic attendees

The Brief FOX 26 confirmed three Houston-area girls who are unaccounted for in Kerr County amid severe flooding. The girls are among at least 20 campers reportedly missing from Camp Mystic. Over 10 deaths have been reported due to the flooding.



As search and recovery efforts continue in Kerr County during the severe Friday flooding, Houston-area families are waiting to hear about their loved ones who are unaccounted for.

'Catastrophic flooding event' in Kerr County: 13 dead and missing include girls from a camp

Kerrville, TX flooding: SE Texans among those missing

(Courtesy: Lytal family and Sinclair Elementary)

What we know:

As of 8 p.m. Friday, FOX 26 has confirmed the names of three Houston-area girls who are missing in Kerville.

Kellyanna Lytal, Molly Dewitt (not pictured), and Greta Toranzo are campers at Camp Mystic, a private girls-only summer camp in Hunt, Texas.

The camp reported over 20 girls who have been unaccounted for since the flood. The girls' parents have been alerted, according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is working to confirm other Houston-area locals who are missing amidst the storms.

Kerville flooding

Big picture view:

On Friday afternoon, Kerr County officials reported 13 deaths in connection to the "catastrophic" flooding in the Kerrville area.

Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it will not release any specific information about fatalities until next of kin are notified.

Officials say they're working with a wide variety of local and state agencies to respond to calls and rescues.

