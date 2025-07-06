Texas flooding: Kingwood Park teacher killed; son, wife missing

The Brief A Humble ISD teacher, Jeff Wilson, was among the at least 43 people killed in devastating Central Texas flooding on Friday in Kerr County. Wilson worked for Humble ISD for 30 years. His wife, Amber, and son, Shiloh, are still considered missing.



Jeff Wilson, a Humble ISD teacher, is among those killed in the flooding in Central Texas on Friday.

At least 43 people are dead and several others are missing in Kerr County due to the flooding.

Kingwood Park High School teacher killed in flooding

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Humble ISD)

What we know:

Humble ISD posted on Saturday night that Kingwood Park High School teacher Jeff Wilson was among those killed in Kerrville.

The district says that Wilson worked in Humble ISD for 30 years at both Humble High School and Kingwood Park High School.

WIlson's wife Amber and son Shiloh are still considered missing at this time, according to family members.

What they're saying:

"He was a beloved teacher and co-worker to many and will be deeply missed," the district wrote in a post on social media.