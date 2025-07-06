Texas flooding: Kingwood Park teacher killed; son, wife missing
Jeff Wilson, a Humble ISD teacher, is among those killed in the flooding in Central Texas on Friday.
At least 43 people are dead and several others are missing in Kerr County due to the flooding.
Kingwood Park High School teacher killed in flooding
(Courtesy: Humble ISD)
What we know:
Humble ISD posted on Saturday night that Kingwood Park High School teacher Jeff Wilson was among those killed in Kerrville.
The district says that Wilson worked in Humble ISD for 30 years at both Humble High School and Kingwood Park High School.
WIlson's wife Amber and son Shiloh are still considered missing at this time, according to family members.
What they're saying:
"He was a beloved teacher and co-worker to many and will be deeply missed," the district wrote in a post on social media.
