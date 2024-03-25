Ken Paxton's security fraud case: Status conference set for Tuesday, possible plea deal

Many are waiting to see if Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will avoid pleading guilty to his securities fraud charges.

A status conference for the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning amid reports of a possible plea deal.

According to the Austin American Statesman, "A deal in the works in which Paxton agrees to restitution and community service...but avoids a guilty plea."

The potential plea deal was a hot topic on Sunday’s "What’s Your Point" hosted by FOX 26 Political reporter Greg Groogan.

Gary Polland, one of Groogan's guests on the show, called a special prosecutor on the case, Jed Silverman, a "left-wing lawyer" who promised to "get" Attorney General Paxton.

That special prosecutor, Silverman, called Polland’s allegations outrageous and defamatory.

He wants to set the record straight. In a statement to FOX 26, Silverman said he, "Vehemently denies ever having made such a statement… nor would he ever consider making such a statement, one that would be a direct violation of his ethical duties as an attorney or prosecutor."

"On Sunday's edition of "What's Your Point" that aired on KRIV-TV, Ch. 26, one of the panelists, attorney and Republican activist Gary Polland, described Jed Silverman, one of the special prosecutors in the Ken Paxton cases, as "a left-wing lawyer" whom Mr. Polland claimed allegedly told him would "get" Mr. Paxton in his role as a special prosecutor.

Mr. Polland's outrageous and defamatory assertions could not be more unhitched from the truth, fact, or reality.

Mr. Silverman vehemently denies ever having made such a statement now nor would he ever consider making such a statement, one that would be a direct violation of his ethical duties as an attorney and prosecutor. Mr. Silverman did tell Mr. Polland that he and Mr. Wice, the lead special prosecutor, would be ready for trial if need be.

Moreover, those who are familiar with Mr. Silverman's career, achievements, and reputation in the legal community would find it laughable and patently false to describe him as any kind of lawyer other than ethical, passionate, and talented let alone placing the inherently incendiary label of "left-wing lawyer" on him."