Paxton plea deal possible - restitution and community service- What's Your Point?

Multiple reports are circulating that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may avoid trial on felony charges of securities fraud dating back to 2015.

The Austin American Statesman reporting : A deal in the works in which Paxton agrees to restitution and community service...but avoids a guilty plea.

I spoke with court-appointed Special Prosecutor Brian Wice who declined comment, other than to than to say he would see me in court on Tuesday.

Could it be that Ken Paxton dodges yet another legal bullet?