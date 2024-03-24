Expand / Collapse search

Paxton plea deal possible - restitution and community service- What's Your Point?

By
Published  March 24, 2024 11:48am CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Ken Paxton nears deal to dodge trial on fraud charges

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may reportedly avoid trial on felony charges of security fraud dating back to 2015 through a potential deal involving restitution and community service.

HOUSTON - Multiple reports are circulating that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may avoid trial on felony charges of securities fraud dating back to 2015.

 The Austin American Statesman reporting : A deal in the works in which Paxton agrees to restitution and community service...but avoids a guilty plea.

 I spoke with court-appointed Special Prosecutor Brian Wice who declined comment, other than to than to say he would see me in court on Tuesday. 

Could it be that Ken Paxton dodges yet another legal bullet? 