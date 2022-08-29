Kellogg’s will pay you $5,000 to eat cereal for dinner

article

Do you love cereal? How about cereal for dinner?

Kellogg’s is giving five lucky people a chance to win $5,000 each and a year’s worth of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops and Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal in its Cereal for Dinner Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes began on August 25 and ends on Sept. 26, 2022. A new winner will be chosen each week until the sweepstakes has ended.

Here are the requirements:

Have a non-private Instagram account.

Must be 18 years or older.

Must be a legal U.S. resident.

Here’s how to enter:

Entrants must post a photo on Instagram of themselves and/or with family eating Kellogg’s cereal for dinner.

Entrants can also post a photo of themselves enjoying a normal dinner without the cereal.

Either post, with or without Kellogg’s cereal, must include the hashtag: #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry.

Only one entry per person is allowed.

Each winner will be directly messaged via Instagram at the end of each respective week, according to the sweepstakes' website.

Here are the weekly drawing dates:

Week 1

Start: August 25, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET

End: August 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Drawing date: 9/1/2022

Week 2

Start: Sept. 1, 2022, at 12 a.m. ET

End: Sept. 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Drawing date: Sept. 8, 2022

Week 3

Start: Sept. 8, 2022, at 12 a.m

End: Sept. 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Drawing date: Sept. 15, 2022

Week 4

Start: Sept. 15, 2022, at 12 a.m. ET

End: Sept. 21, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Drawing date: Sept. 22, 2022

Week 5

Start: Sept. 22, 2022, at 12 a.m. ET

End: Sept. 26, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Drawing date: Sept. 27, 2022

For additional information, visit www.kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.