Katy shopping center evacuated due to large gas leak

A shopping center in Katy was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a large gas leak, officials said.

According to the Katy Office of Emergency Management, the gas leak is located behind the Kroger on Spring Green Blvd.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the shopping center and surrounding area is being evacuated.

FM 1463 is shut down from Cane Island Pkwy to Spring Green Blvd.

The Katy Fire Department is on scene monitoring air conditions.

Katy PD, the sheriff's office, Fort Bend County Hazmat Team, and CenterPoint Energy are also on scene accessing the situation.