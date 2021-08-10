Katy ISD school board approves virtual learning for grades K-6

article

The Katy Independent School District announced on Tuesday evening that they have approved virtual learning for some of their students.

According to a release, the Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) online learning program was approved for students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

School officials said parents can begin the online application process on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and must apply by midnight on Tuesday, August 17 to enroll in the virtual instruction model.

Online instruction through KVA will officially begin on Monday, August 30, and extend through Friday, October 15, 2021.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID, but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine, officials said.

Advertisement

Additional information regarding KVA will be found on the Katy Virtual Academy K-6 webpage that will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.