Father dead after fight at Katy-area home: HCSO

The Brief A man's death is under investigation near Katy. The sheriff's office says they initially responded to a report that the estranged husband was at his wife's house. When they arrived, they allegedly found the man's teen son holding him in a chokehold.



A man is dead after a fight at a Katy-area home ended with him in a chokehold in the front yard, authorities say.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office first got a call around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who said her estranged husband was banging on the door. Authorities say the call was later updated to say the husband had made it inside the house and a fight had broken out.

When deputies arrived, they separated everyone. The sheriff’s office says the husband was in the front yard, and his 15-year-old son had him in a chokehold.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The backstory:

Authorities say the couple was going through a separation, and the husband was staying at a hotel on Monday night.

When he went to the home early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says he fought with a man the woman is believed to be dating. The fight spilled out into the front yard. That’s where police say teen put his father in a headlock.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

The man's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office will consult with the district attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed or if the case will be referred to a grand jury.