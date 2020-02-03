Kanye West, The Sunday Service Choir to join Joel & Victoria Osteen at Yankee Stadium

article

Joel and Victoria Osteen and Kanye's Sunday Service are teaming up again!

They will be holding “An Evening with Joel & Victoria Osteen featuring Kanye West & the Sunday Service Choir” at Yankee Stadium this spring.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020. TMZ first reported this possible event in early December 2019.

Tickets are $25 and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 6, at 9:00 a.m. CT via joelosteen.com and Ticketmaster online.

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir visited Houston’s Lakewood Church in November 2019 for a concert that filled the 16,000-seat auditorium.

Tickets to that event were free but were being resold for $500 and up.

“The remarkable music talent and excitement that Kanye and the choir brought to Lakewood was fantastic. To see people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds coming to worship together was truly a night to remember,” said Joel Osteen. “Victoria and I are so excited to bring this event to the iconic Yankee Stadium. I believe everyone who attends will be truly inspired and filled with an expectation that their best days are yet to come.”

This event marks the ninth large stadium event for Joel and Victoria Osteen, and their third at Yankee Stadium.



Tens of thousands of people fill arenas and stadiums across America each year to hear Pastor Joel and Victoria Osteen while millions more tune in from around the world online.

