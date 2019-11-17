Kanye West and his choir perform for a packed house at Lakewood Church

Thousands of people with free tickets waited in line for hours to see Kanye West perform at Lakewood Church.

Concert goers agree his new gospel album is making a new generation consider a Christian life and the power God can have when hearts are turned.

Lakewood Church seats 16,000 and it looked like almost every seat was taken.

The rap stars Sunday service concert called "Jesus is King" was supposed to begin at 7 p.m.

It was delayed until about 7:35 p.m., so everyone could get inside safely.

His choir called Sunday Service Collective performed until 8:15 p.m.

That's when Pastor Joel Olsteen took the stage and spoke for about 15 minutes.

West and his two small children took the stage and he sang his first song at about 8:40 p.m.

Kanye West fans were not disappointed.

Security was tight for the large crowd and there were no obvious problems or issues.