Expand / Collapse search

Judge lowers bond for Houston teen accused of paralyzing woman during jugging robbery

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Joseph Harrell (Photo Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - A judge cut the bond in half for the Houston teen accused of paralyzing a woman during jugging incident.  

BACKGROUND: Houston woman body slammed to the ground during jugging robbery

Joseph Harrell was arrested last week for the February 13 robbery where police say he followed the victim 24 miles before body slamming her and stealing her money.

Woman bodyslammed during jugging robbery in Houston

Watch as a suspect commits a violent robbery on one woman after allegedly following her after she visited a bank and was later body slammed to the ground.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman left paralyzed after robber body slammed her to the ground,

Prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bond since he was released on a $100 bond in January.

The judge decided to lower bond to $100,000.
 