Judge grants 5 felony bonds to ex-con accused of exploiting the elderly, disabled in unlicensed group homes

"This is a bad, bad guy and we need to get him off the street because he’s going to continue to harm other people," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

47-year-old Carroll Richardson has three prior felony convictions, meaning he’s been to the penitentiary three times.

Last September, Richardson made headlines when deputies found more than 30 people living in one of his many unlicensed group homes.

Officers called the conditions in his group home called Blessed Hands in the 14000 block of Long Meadow Drive deplorable.

"Cockroaches throughout the house, inadequate food, and medication," Sergeant Jon Meek with the Precinct 7 Constables Office told FOX 26 in September of 2020. "A lot of the people living in this facility have mental disabilities, some of them are even unable to speak or communicate in any way."

"He’s doing this to people who can’t run, yell, scream, or fight," Kahan said.

After being charged with injury to an elderly person back in 2019, Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray gave Richardson his first of five felony bonds in February of last year.

But then that March, she revoked the bond.

"You and I have done this song and dance many times," said Kahan. "The bond gets revoked and then inexplicably it gets reinstated in less than a month, so he’s back out again."

Last month, Judge Lori Chambers Gray freed Richardson from jail again by granting him four more felony bonds.

"I’m talking serious, serious charges including aggravated sexual assault of a family member, two counts," Kahan said.

Just days ago, Richardson was charged with two more felonies accusing him once again of injuring an elderly or disabled person.

Now, he appears to be long gone.