Judge denies Republican party’s TRO request against City of Houston

A judge has denied the Republican Party of Texas’ request for a temporary restraining order against the City of Houston.



It was part of a lawsuit involving Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Party officials say he broke a 'binding' contract by canceling the upcoming in-person GOP convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Republican Party said they will file a petition for writ of mandamus on behalf of the delegates with the Texas Supreme Court to overturn the judge’s decision.

According to Cornell Law School, a writ of mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

That petition is expected to be filed Thursday night or Friday morning.