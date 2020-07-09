Judge denies Republican party’s TRO request against City of Houston
HOUSTON - A judge has denied the Republican Party of Texas’ request for a temporary restraining order against the City of Houston.
It was part of a lawsuit involving Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
RELATED: City of Houston cancels Texas GOP in-person convention at GRB
Party officials say he broke a 'binding' contract by canceling the upcoming in-person GOP convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
The Republican Party said they will file a petition for writ of mandamus on behalf of the delegates with the Texas Supreme Court to overturn the judge’s decision.
RELATED: Houston First Corp.: Direct economic impact from GOP convention close to $3 million
According to Cornell Law School, a writ of mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.
RELATED: County Judge offering Montgomery Co. as alternate state GOP Convention site
That petition is expected to be filed Thursday night or Friday morning.