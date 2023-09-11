Major League Baseball announced Monday that Houston Astros IF Jose Altuve has been named the American League Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.

This marks the fifth career AL Player of the Week award for Altuve, as well as his second this season, with the other coming for the week of Aug. 7-13. Through six games last week, Altuve batted .357 (10x28) with an MLB-best six home runs to go with nine runs scored, eight RBI and a 1.400 OPS.

He began the week with a two-homer game on Monday at Texas and followed that up with three more home runs on Tuesday vs. the Rangers, helping spark a three-game road sweep.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Altuve homered in four consecutive innings, becoming the only player in the Majors since 1900 to do so. He also became the first player in Astros history to homer in four straight at-bats, as well as the first player in Major League history to hit five home runs in a span of seven innings.

Altuve became the fourth player in Astros history to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games and was the first to do so since Richard Hidalgo in September 2000.

Altuve again homered on Sunday, becoming just the second player in the American League this season to homer six times in a span of six games. The last Astros player to do so was Yordan Alvarez (September 11-17, 2022.)

Altuve’s AL Player of the Week honor marks the fourth time an Astro has won the award this year.

Along with his previous win, LHP Framber Valdez (July 31-Aug. 6) and OF Chas McCormick (July 14-16) also took home the award this season.