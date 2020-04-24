Joe’s Italian Restaurant feeds Montgomery Co. first responders

Montgomery County restaurant owner feeds first responders free for 5 weeks with no plan of stopping

Joe Haliti owner of Joe's Italian Restaurant in Conroe has fed first responders in Conroe for free every single day for the last five weeks.

Why?

Because they deserve it Haliti says and he wants to keep them safe.

"This way they can stay in their office and have somebody take it to them," Haliti said. "We figure this might work out better than trying to get their own lunch "

Like all restaurants during this pandemic, Haliti is trying to keep his business afloat with pick up orders

But due to his generosity, he and some of his employers spend hours every morning preparing hundreds of meals.

"We have probably 80 departments that we do we rotate them every day 8 to 12 departments a day some days more or less it just depends on the departments, said Haliti.

"Montgomery County Sheriffs Department Conroe PD Shenandoah Willis PD all the precinct Constables and the Montgomery County Hospital District "

No matter how long this pandemic lasts Haliti says he will feed first responders for free.

"They deserve it what they are doing on the front lines fighting this and putting their lives at risk at least we can do a small gesture that's good for them," Haliti said.

