Who is Jocelyn Nungaray? Houston girl mentioned during Trump speech on Venezuela strike

By
Published  January 3, 2026 11:59am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
One year ago, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was brutally raped and murdered in Houston. Her killing fueled a nationwide rallying call and outrage centered around illegal immigration. It also raised questions around bond reform. It sparked efforts to ensure that a death like this never happens again. We take a look back at the case, her mother's quest for justice and what changes have been made.

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump mentioned Jocelyn Nungaray during a press conference regarding the U.S. strike on Venezuela.
    • The 12-year-old was killed in 2024. Two suspected Venezuelan gang members are believed to have assaulted and murdered her.
    • Pres. Trump has previously honored Nungaray by renaming a local wildlife refuge after her, highlighting her love for animals.

HOUSTON - During a press conference regarding the US' strike on Venezuela, a Houston 12-year-old was mentioned as a victim of suspected Venezuelan gang members who came into the country illegally.

MORE: Trump says US will 'run' Venezuela after Maduro captured

Who is Jocelyn Nungaray?

The backstory:

Jocelyn Nungaray was a 12-year-old girl from Houston.

Nungaray went missing overnight in June 2024. She was later found dead in a shallow creek near her family's apartment.

INITIAL REPORT: Rankin Road death: Body of 12-year-old girl found in creek, police asking for help

Two men were later arrested and charged with capital murder: Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez. Both are accused of bringing Nungaray under a bridge, assaulting her, killing her, and throwing her body into a bayou.

It was later learned that both suspects were in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela. Search warrants then claimed the two were possibly members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

Texas prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both suspects.

Click here for the latest on the Jocelyn Nungaray case.

Trump renames wildlife refuge after Jocelyn

During an address to Congress, President Donald Trump announced that he named a wildlife refuge near Galveston Bay in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray.

Dig deeper:

President Trump's mention of Jocelyn Nungaray on Saturday was not the first time.

During his joint address to Congress in March, the president announced the renaming of Texas' Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge.

He talked about Jocelyn's love for animals and signed an executive order directing the name change. 

Jocelyn's mother, Alexis, was present during the president's address and said the announcement in her daughter's honor was a surprise.

MORE: Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge renaming ceremony held

The Source: Information in this report comes from previous FOX 26 Houston reporting.

