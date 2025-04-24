The Brief A renaming ceremony was held for the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday. President Trump announced the renaming during his joint address to Congress in March. Authorities say the 12-year-old girl was murdered by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals in Houston.



A ceremony was held in Chambers County on Thursday to name a wildlife refuge in honor of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Authorities say the girl was murdered in Houston by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals.

Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge

The backstory:

During his joint address to Congress in March, President Donald Trump announced the renaming of the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge.

He talked about Jocelyn's love for animals and signed an executive order directing the name change.

The president called Jocelyn's murder "a devastating consequence of weak border policies that must end."

"I had no idea that was going to happen. It was a really big shock and surprise," Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother, told FOX 26." I was stunned. I didn't really know how to react. It was very surreal, very bittersweet."

Alexis says every time she sees a butterfly, she thinks Jocelyn is watching over her.

"She had aspirations to save all the animals, and she had aspirations to be famous. She knew everyone was going to know her name," said Alexis.

Where is the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge?

Jocelyn Nungaray

Local perspective:

The Joceyln Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge is about 60 miles east of Houston, nestled north of Galveston Bay and south of FM 1985.

The 39,000-acre refuge is a sanctuary for migratory birds and wildlife that is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The area contains a Butterfly Garden, wetlands and walking trails.

Jocelyn Nungaray killed in Houston

Dig deeper:

Jocelyn Nungaray was killed in North Houston in June 2024 by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to police.

Nungaray’s mother campaigned for Trump, calling for better control of the border in the wake of her daughter’s death.

In December, prosecutors in Texas announced that they would seek the death penalty for the girl's accused killers, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26.