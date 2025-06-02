The Brief The Harris County District Attorney's Office is asking for an update to the gag order in the Jocelyn Nungaray case. They are requesting language specifying that former attorneys are also subject to the order. The motion cites an interview former District Attorney Kim Ogg did with FOX 26 last week.



The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is requesting changes to the gag order in the Jocelyn Nungaray case to include "former attorneys" after former district attorney Kim Ogg spoke to FOX 26 in an exclusive interview about the case last week.

HCDAO requests updated gag order

What we know:

On Monday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion for the court to revise its order regarding extrajudicial statements.

In the motion, the DA’s office said the existing order "applies to ‘all attorneys…involved in the case" but does not make clear that it also applies in full force to all former attorneys involved in the case." They are asking for an updated order with that specification.

What we don't know:

The judge has not yet made a decision.

What prompted this?

The backstory:

Last week, in an exclusive interview with FOX 26, Ogg revealed a key piece of evidence that helped secure the death penalty option in the case. She revealed that one of the suspects charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray had been accused in a prior sexual assault in Costa Rica.

Ogg has known this information since her office sought the death penalty, and FOX 26 asked, why come forward with it now?

"Because I am very concerned about the decisions my successor district attorney has been making," she said, referencing multiple cases that have recently been dismissed.

"I think it's important for the public to get the final say. Do they deserve death for the rape and murder of Jocelyn? Or should they spend their life in the penitentiary? What I don't want is some backdoor deal done in the quiet of the night and a long time after people have forgotten the horror of this case. I just want people to remember Jocelyn and I want them to hear and make a decision about the evidence," said Ogg.

What they're saying:

In the gag order motion, the district attorney’s office claimed that Ogg revealed "a partial confidential allegation" against the defendant. They claim that her "motivation for her decision to reveal confidential investigative information was – by her account – politically motivated…."

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to Kim Ogg.