Suspect in Jocelyn Nungaray case accused of raping American woman in Costa Rica

The Brief The former Harris County District Attorney says one suspect in the Jocelyn Nungaray case has a past of sexual assault. She says the rape happened in Costa Rica to an American victim who was on vacation. Alexis Nungaray responded to the shocking update, saying she admires the young woman for coming forward.



Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is sharing evidence in the Jocelyn Nungaray case that hasn't been made public, until now.

The case that shook our nation

The backstory:

Ogg was the DA when Capital Murder charges were filed against Johan Jose Martinez Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos in the killing and sexual assault of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in June 2024.

The case quickly made national headlines as Rangel and Pena were found to be undocumented Venezuelan nationals, with possible gang ties, who were in the U.S. illegally.

Franklin Pena (left) and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel (right)

Ogg says her office worked diligently evaluating evidence to seek the death penalty in the case.

"Authorities had no idea of their past behavior - if they had criminal charges in Venezuela or another country - that makes it hard to determine if someone is going to be a future danger," she said.

But she says there was a break in that investigation and now, Ogg is sharing with FOX 26, a key piece of evidence that helped secure the death penalty option.

Suspect accused of raping an American woman while on her vacation

What we know:

"What we learned over the course of the investigation was that one of the suspects, Pena, had been involved in a prior sexual assault," said Ogg.

Ogg says an American woman was on vacation when Pena attacked her.

"It happened in Costa Rica. It happened to an American citizen who came forward with that information after their pictures were shown on national television," she said.

Ogg continued, "When she reported it to the authorities in Costa Rica, they did nothing. Imagine the frustration of that individual. I don't want that to be swept under the carpet."

She says that the woman is from out of state, but was compelled to come forward.

"The courage of any crime victim to come forward like that is remarkable to me and that played a major role in determining whether the death penalty is appropriate," said Ogg.

Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother, was shocked - but not surprised by the development.

"I always felt in my heart that this was never their first time, especially Pena," she said. "To just know that this happened to another woman, it hurts my heart. A piece of me shatters a little bit."

Alexis says she's a bit weary of what the new development could mean for the case, but hopes it means more will see the potential danger these suspects pose - and encourage any victims to use their voice.

"I pray that no other woman has had to look in his eyes while they have their vulnerability taken from them, but if there are any others, I pray that they have the courage and the strength to come forward and help shed light on an open case," she said.

Why is this coming out now?

What they're saying:

Ogg has known this information since her office sought the death penalty, and FOX26 asked, why come forward with it now?

"Because I am very concerned about the decisions my successor district attorney has been making," she said, referencing multiple cases that have recently been dismissed.

"I think it's important for the public to get the final say. Do they deserve death for the rape and murder of Jocelyn? Or should they spend their life in the penitentiary? What I don't want is some backdoor deal done in the quiet of the night and a long time after people have forgotten the horror of this case. I just want people to remember Jocelyn and I want them to hear and make a decision about the evidence," said Ogg.

Alexis echoed the importance of Pena's criminal history being known.

"I see this as a re-occurring re-offender scenario and, because he wasn't held accountable for his actions when he did this to the other young woman - he should be held accountable for this young child whose life was taken," said Alexis.

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to the Harris County District Attorney's Office asking if the current administration would like to respond to Ogg's statements. They declined to comment.

Both Rangel and Pena are set to be arraigned next month.