JJ Watt sends special video to fan with Down Syndrome who lost wife to COVID-19

A man with Down Syndrome received a special message from one of his favorite players, Houston Texans star defensive end, JJ Watt.



Watt learned that Jesse Bowden, who is from Big Sandy, Texas recently lost his wife to COVID-19.



Jesse and his wife Samantha, who also had Down Syndrome, were married for seven years.



Despite being in Cowboys Country in East Texas, Jesse is a huge Texans and JJ Watt fan, according to his family.



So when Watt heard of about Samantha’s passing, he sent him a personalized video message.

"I just wanted to send you a very quick message to let you know that I’m thinking about you. I heard about your wife’s passing away recently and I’m terribly, terribly sorry to hear that," Watt said in the video. "It’s extremely unfortunate and I’m so sorry. My thoughts are with you and I hope you’re staying very, very strong at such a difficult time. I understand you’re a very big fan of myself and the Texans and I just want you to know that I appreciate that very, very much. I hope that I’ve given you many reasons to smile over the years and I hope that I can give you reasons to smile once again as you work through a very difficult time. I just want you to know that I’m thinking about you, I appreciate you and I’m wishing you absolutely all the best. Have a great day, Jesse."



Jesse’s family recorded his reaction to the video from Watt.



His reaction, while holding his hand across his face, was one of sheer emotion toward Watt.

He said, "Thank you so much." It was a moment of appreciation during a painful time.



Samantha’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.