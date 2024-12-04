Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale announces he's having open-heart surgery next week

Well-known Houstonian, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has announced he will be undergoing open-heart surgery on Tuesday.

In an announcement on X, McIngvale said he has a "leaky mitral valve in my heart."

SUGGESTED: More than 100 Texas educators being investigated in certification cheating scheme

McIngvale said the procedure will last four hours at Texas Medical Center Methodist Hospital.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale

McIngvale stated people have been asking what they can do for him. He said, "The best thing you could do for me is pray obviously, and if you need any furniture, come out and buy furniture. That'll ease a lot of my anxiety."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

McIngvale said he will be in the hospital for at least a week following the surgery, then recovering at home for two to three weeks.