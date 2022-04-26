Jazmine Barnes trial: Testimony begins as family members still believe they have the wrong suspects

A capital murder trial, in a case dating back to 2018, that made national headlines began on Tuesday afternoon. 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed while driving in a car with her mother and siblings.

Jazmine’s family was in the courtroom Tuesday. They are still standing by their belief that officials have the wrong suspects.

"We are going to stick to our guns. We are not going to let up on that," said Heather Cevilla, Jazmine's stepmother. "If they did it, and we felt in our hearts they did it, then we are going to stick with them."

The shooting took place along the Sam Houston Parkway feeder road and Wallisville Road.

In court, one of the suspects charged, 27-year-old Larry Woodruffe sat with his attorneys.

Jazmine’s father, Christopher Cevilla, spoke with us after some backlash on their continued stance.

"Everybody else supports us except the district attorney. She’s saying why am I siding with Larry, when he’s the one that killed our daughter," said Christopher. "I'm sitting in court today, it made me really, don’t believe, that he’s the one who did it."

Eric Black and Woodruff were arrested and charged with capital murder. Black has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against Woodruff, the alleged gunman.



Investigators first stated the gunman was white with blue eyes.

The same information the family says was first told to them by Jasmine’s siblings, who were in the car.

"You started with a white guy with blue eyes, stubble on his face, and a red truck," said Christopher. 'Suddenly, I didn't know what kind of car it was, and it ended up being two young black guys."