James Hardin's Thirteen Restaurant extends its Houston Restaurant Weeks dinner offer through September

Coco Dominguez visits NBA all-star James Harden's fine dining restaurant, Thirteen, as it continues to offer a 3-course fixed price dinner menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks, extended to September 30, 2024.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ First Course

Located in the heart of Midtown at 1911 Bagby (713-804-2025). Thirteen is open Wednesday and Thursday 5pm - 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays 5pm to midnight and Sunday from noon to 10pm.

Dress code is strictly enforced. From their website: At Thirteen, we enforce a strict, upscale dress code. We do not allow overly revealing clothing, athletic apparel, jerseys, ball caps, bandanas, sleeveless shirts, or tank tops. Beachwear and gym attire including but not limited to sweatpants, hoodies, or pool slides are also prohibited in both the dining and lounge area.

Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Lobster and Prawn Dumplings

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here.

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.