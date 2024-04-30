Thirteen, James Harden’s Midtown restaurant, is hosting an exclusive Cinco de Mayo tasting event led by two award-winning Celebrity Guest Chefs who will be presenting a gourmet seven-course culinary adventure, complete with seven wine and cocktail pairings, a Latin DJ, and more on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Thirteen, which recently underwent a full-scale makeover, has assembled a dining experience that features a unique fusion of Mexican flavors and a tribute to Latin and Mexican American culture to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The evening will showcase the culinary excellence of two esteemed guest chefs, Chef Raúl González, (aka Chef Rulis) and Chef Jorge "Monstro" Ortiz. Together, they have crafted a modern tasting menu inspired by centuries of regional history and culture, featuring seven meticulously curated courses, each expertly paired with a signature cocktail or wine selection.

The celebration will run from 6pm to 10pm on Sunday, May 5, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of a Latin DJ.

Sidd Cadena, Thirteen's award-winning chef and culinary virtuoso, is bringing his authentic cultural background to the forefront of this Cinco de Mayo celebration. Born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Mexico, Chef Sidd’s vision for this culinary experience unites two celebrated chefs to craft a signature tasting menu that pays homage to traditional flavors while embracing innovation.

Chef Rulis has a stellar culinary career rooted in the Southwest's diverse flavors. Hailing from Chihuahua and refining his skills in Ecuador and El Paso, Chef Rulis' journey began in his uncle's taqueria, where the flavors of Tacos de Bistek and Sangria Señoral ignited his lifelong passion for gastronomy.

In 2008, he opened Rulis' International Kitchen, a restaurant celebrated for its innovative fusion of flavors rooted in the Borderland’s rich culinary history. With accolades including multiple Best Chef awards, a feature on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and host of the "El Chuco Cooking Show", Chef Rulis is recognized as one of the Southwest's finest culinary talents.

Chef Jorge Ortiz, known as "Monstro," is a border native with a deep affection for the culinary treasures of his region. Raised in Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Chef Monstro's career has taken him from renowned establishments like Atelier Crenn in San Francisco and Pujol in Mexico City to co-founding restaurants like Taft Diaz and The Reagan in El Paso, Texas.

With roles as a former corporate chef of Tacotote and private consultant for Habanero Negro, he is now Chef-Owner of "El Tiger" Taquería and El Restaurante POLAROSA. Both establishments celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of the Mexican-American border, and his talents for redefining Northern Mexican cuisine.

Tickets for the Cinco de Mayo Tasting event at Thirteen by James Harden are $150 per person and can be purchased at https://13htx.com . The signature experience will run from 6pm to 10pm on Sunday, May 5. Ticket prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Thirteen is located at 1911 Bagby Street in Midtown Houston.

Thirteen, which officially opened in March 2021, was founded on NBA All-Star James Harden’s passion for excellent food and wine and a vision to bring something fresh and unique to the industry and the city he loves. Since its initial launch, Harden’s global travels have inspired a re-imagined vision for Thirteen that now shares a celebration of the flavors, art, culture, and hospitality excellence of some of his favorite international experiences with Houston.