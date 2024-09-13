Jalapeño Popper Dip recipe for gameday appetizer: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - It is part 1 of our gameday appetizer series on Allison's Cooking Diary! My family is SO excited football is back! I wanted to share a few new gameday dips for you to bring to your next tailgate.
This week we are making a Jalapeño Popper Dip. It is creamy, cheesy and full of crispy bacon, your friends will love it!
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Ingredients
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup greek yogurt (or sour cream)
- 4 Jalapeños, seeded and diced
- 2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 6 slices crispy bacon, crumbled
- 2 green onion sprigs, diced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- Crackers or chips
Method
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Mix the cream cheese, Greek yogurt and spices in a bowl.
- Add in the diced jalapeños, bacon, cheddar cheese (2 cups) and green onions into the bowl.
- Scoop into a baking dish.
- Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
- Enjoy with chips!