Expand / Collapse search

Jalapeño Popper Dip recipe for gameday appetizer: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  September 13, 2024 7:34am CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Jalapeño Popper Dip recipe for gameday appetizer: Allison's Cooking Diary

It is part 1 of our gameday appetizer series on Allison's Cooking Diary and I have a new gameday dip for you to bring to your next tailgate! This week we are making a Jalapeño Popper Dip your friends will love!

HOUSTON - It is part 1 of our gameday appetizer series on Allison's Cooking Diary! My family is SO excited football is back! I wanted to share a few new gameday dips for you to bring to your next tailgate.

This week we are making a Jalapeño Popper Dip. It is creamy, cheesy and full of crispy bacon, your friends will love it!

SEE MORE RECIPES FROM ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup greek yogurt (or sour cream)
  • 4 Jalapeños, seeded and diced
  • 2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 6 slices crispy bacon, crumbled
  • 2 green onion sprigs, diced
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • Crackers or chips

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Mix the cream cheese, Greek yogurt and spices in a bowl.
  3. Add in the diced jalapeños, bacon, cheddar cheese (2 cups) and green onions into the bowl.
  4. Scoop into a baking dish.
  5. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
  7. Enjoy with chips!