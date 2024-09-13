It is part 1 of our gameday appetizer series on Allison's Cooking Diary! My family is SO excited football is back! I wanted to share a few new gameday dips for you to bring to your next tailgate.

This week we are making a Jalapeño Popper Dip. It is creamy, cheesy and full of crispy bacon, your friends will love it!

SEE MORE RECIPES FROM ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup greek yogurt (or sour cream)

4 Jalapeños, seeded and diced

2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 slices crispy bacon, crumbled

2 green onion sprigs, diced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Crackers or chips

Method