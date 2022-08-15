It’s your chance to laugh at lawyers! Night Court Musical returns for 30-year anniversary

"There's so much about poking fun at current events and lawyers, I'm sure the audience will enjoy that laughing at lawyers. It's your chance," said Night Court troupe member Tara Taheri.

"We've banged on tables before as we've made our points to juries among other things. So here, we get to do it on a big stage for a big audience, and for that we're grateful and more importantly help charities," said Night Court Musical troupe member Marty Lundstrom.

"We thought we could send messages through our writing. We can talk about diversity, inclusion, and gender fairness, we can talk about ethics," said Night Court Musical troupe member Debra Tsuchiyama-Baker.

"You're going to see a lot of crazy costumes. You're going to see a lot of singing and dancing, you're going to hear a lot of songs that are super fun," said Night Court Musical troupe member Allen Karger.

Night Court is a 501C non-profit, so all the proceeds go to various charities.

"All of our charities provide free legal services to people in need here in the greater Houston area," Karger said.

"I think it's over $1.4 over the life of the project, which is amazing for something of this caliber," Baker said.

"You'll get to earn two hours ethics CLE credit, if you're a lawyer," Karger said.

"This year we're teaching people about jury duty," said Baker. "What are the ethics that jurors can and can't comply with, what the judges have to do."

"This year you're going to hear some of the songs we've done in the past years, because this is our 30th anniversary show. So some famous works we've done from Thriller that we're really excited about from Rocky Horror Picture Show. We've added some new things this year, you'll hear some Madonna," said Lundstrom.

"I think the content is very relatable, because it has to do with jury duty. I always say lawyers and non-lawyers alike will enjoy it," said Taheri. "It really is a full out performance. It's spectacular."

