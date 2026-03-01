Houston weather: Sunny and warm for first day of rodeo

The Brief Nice kickoff to Rodeo season Scattered Showers Wednesday Storms Possible Late Week



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off this Monday under fantastic weather conditions.

Nice for the start of the rodeo

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s.

Riley Green takes the Star Stage on Monday night and temperatures will be hanging onto the upper 60s by the time the concert ends.





Rain could return late week

Looking further ahead into the upcoming week, scattered showers could return by mid-week, and some thunderstorms could returns late next week.

The highest chances for severe weather appear to be headed for North Texas, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.

Blood moon lunar eclipse today

Houston skywatchers are in for a rare celestial treat this Tuesday morning, as a total lunar eclipse—often called a "Blood Moon"—takes center stage.

The spectacle begins with a partial phase at 3:50 a.m., but the highlight will be totality, when the moon takes on a deep coppery red hue from 5:04 a.m. to 6:02 a.m.

For the best views, look toward the western horizon around the eclipse's peak at 5:33 a.m., just before the moon sets and the sun begins to rise. This event is particularly significant as it is the last total lunar eclipse visible from Houston until New Year's Eve in 2028.

