Houston lawyers to perform musical comedy for charity at the Hobby Center

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been fortunate enough to see a number of things returning, one of them is being able to enjoy a night out at the theater.

And after a brief hiatus, Night Court, an all-lawyer theater company in Houston is bringing their annual musical comedy back to the Hobby Center.

From Wednesday, August 17 through Saturday, August 20, Night Court will be entertaining and educating the community about law and ethics with its satirical take on jury duty titled, Justice by the Dozen.

Justice by the Dozen (Photo courtesy of Tara Taheri)

As a public 501©(3) charity, Night Court has donated more than $1.4 million to Houston-area charities in its 25+ years of existence and provided free legal services to residents.

Some charities Night Court has assisted include Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Beacon Law, Houston Area Women's Center Children's Court Services Program, Lone Star Legal Aid Military Veterans Unit, South Texas College of Law Houston Legal Clinics, Child Advocates, and Houston Volunteer Lawyers.

(Photo courtesy of Tara Taheri)

Back in 2021, Night Court teamed up with other talented lawyers across Texas and moved their musical comedy online due to the pandemic.

Viewers will be wowed by the talent demonstrated by attorneys whether that’s through singing or dancing, which may catch some off guard - especially when they learn how some are actually trained professionals.

(Photo courtesy of Tara Taheri)

For example, one of the cast members, Tara Taheri, who also serves as executive producer and marketing chair told FOX 26 in 2021 of her own talents.

"I studied dance, and worked with many different dance troupes throughout my life," she said. "I also studied music at UH, I have a music degree, and I have played in various bands, and I'm currently in a band as well."

In an email interview, Taheri noted how unique and relatable this year's performance would be.

"We have a new theme each year, and we like to respectfully poke fun at current events, pop culture, etc.," she explained. " I think the audience will enjoy it and be happy to see it in person! In addition, the theme is about jury duty, so I think most audience members will be able to relate to the content."

The production will also be significant not only because it's been two years since their live performance but will be a way for them to make up for lost time, while also raising money for charity.

"This show’s production is exciting because it’s our 30-year anniversary that was postponed from 2020 due to COVID," Taheri said. "We are bringing back some favorites from years past…it’s a great time because you have the chance to laugh at lawyers! It’s also terrific because you have a fun night out while helping those in need."

To learn more about Night Court, visit their website. You can also purchase tickets to the show by clicking here.