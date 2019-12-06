ITC Deer Park fire ruled accidental in HCFMO final report

article

The fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company Deer Park facility in March has been ruled accidental.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office completed the investigation and released the final report on the March 17 fire on Friday.

Investigators with HCFMO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was likely caused by a failure within the manifold power frame of Tank 80-8.

"The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigators have completed the investigation into the fire that occurred at ITC," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "I am proud of the work our investigators completed and appreciative of the partnership with ATF during this investigative process. Our hope is that lessons are learned from these findings, and these types of incidents will be prevented in the future."

The full report can be read on the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office website.

