Israelis in Houston raising awareness for the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas

Israelis in Houston are working to bring awareness to the hostage situation in Gaza. Officials believe more than 200 people were abducted during an attack by Hamas earlier this month.

It’s called The Red Balloon Campaign and over the last two and a half weeks, it’s gained traction all around the world including cities like Rome, Barcelona, Berlin, Athens, Sydney and Capetown.

Volunteers in Houston set up the bright red display in front of the Sam Houston monument on Sunday hoping to spread the message "free the hostages" to parkgoers.

"Release these hostages and to release them now," said Revital Pour, one of the campaign's organizers.

The display includes the pictures, names, and ages of the more than 200 civilians that were kidnapped including families, elderly and newborns.

Some people in attendance were speaking on behalf of their loved ones who are desperately seeking answers.

"I am holding a picture of Kfir Bibas, he’s the littlest hostage. He's 8-months-old. I’m a family friend of the Bibas family. I'm speaking today on behalf of all the children, all the hostages, and this hostage in particular, with a message for his grandmother. We’re concerned that no one has checked on the children, no one has brought formula, and proper food for the children," said Dr. Susan Webb.

"This picture is a mom, a mother of a friend of mine; a personal friend of mine. He doesn’t know anything about her destiny. If she’s alive. I want people to see those hostages. I want people to see those babies. I want people to see Elma; 84-years-old. Not a soldier; a mom, a grandma. She could be my mom. She could be your mom. This is what I want people to see," said Guy Cohen.

Activists hope this campaign will serve as an urgent reminder that time is of the essence.

"Time is not working for us and for these captives. They’re being held in the hands of terrorists. Every moment counts. Their lives are on the line," said Ron Biran.

"I think this is the least each and every one of us can do today. Look them in the eyes and don’t look away. Remember them and say it out loud, bring them home now," said Livia Link Raviv, Israeli Consul General of the Southwest.