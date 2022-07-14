Is Twitter down right now? Platform hit with widespread outage, according to Down Detector
Twitter appeared to suffer a major global outage on Thursday morning, according to user reports.
The website DownDetector.com, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints over Twitter’s app and website.
More than 27,000 people reported an outage as of 8:15 a.m. ET.
Twitter’s own self-reporting tool, however, did not immediately flag any problems.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.