‘I believe this was the right decision’: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks out on Trump ban
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence on the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump from the social media platform after the violent pro-Trump Capitol riot last week.
Twitter removes more than 70K QAnon-associated accounts following Trump ban
Twitter announced on Monday that it had deleted more than 70,000 accounts associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory following the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump’s account last week.
Lots of police, but pro-Trump protest at San Francisco headquarters turns out to be a bust
Pro-Trump demonstrators were expected to gather at 8 a.m. outside the building on Market Street to protest the company permanently suspending President Trump's account. But an hour into it, basically media and police were the only ones there. One man with a sign that read, "Counter Trump's Coup," stood outside a police barricade.