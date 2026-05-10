Iranian-Americans gather in Houston calling attention to unrest, internet blackouts in Iran

The Brief Iranian-Americans and supporters gathered in Uptown Houston Sunday as part of a global movement calling attention to unrest and human rights concerns in Iran. Demonstrators said many families have struggled to contact loved ones because of internet restrictions and communication blackouts. Organizers say the rallies are aimed at raising awareness about executions, censorship, and conditions inside Iran.



Iranian-Americans and supporters gathered in Uptown Houston Sunday afternoon, joining demonstrations taking place around the world to call attention to ongoing unrest and human rights concerns in Iran.

Demonstrators lined Post Oak Boulevard waving Iranian flags and holding signs calling for freedom and international support for the Iranian people.

Many who attended said the issue is deeply personal because they still have family members living in Iran.

"Now imagine that you’ve been cut off from every single person in your family that is stuck in Iran," said Parmida Mahdavi. "And we can’t even talk to them to make sure they’re okay."

Organizers say internet restrictions and communication blackouts have made it difficult for people outside the country to contact loved ones or learn what is happening inside Iran.

"We have loved ones, family, friends living in Iran," said Waheed Garmarudi. "We’re not capable of talking to them."

What they're saying:

Several demonstrators said they wanted people in the United States to better understand the emotional toll the situation has had on Iranian families living abroad.

"Imagine not having internet on your phone for 30 minutes. All of us would go crazy," Mahdavi said during the rally.

Others described concerns about executions, censorship, and what they called growing repression inside the country.

"The internet blackout is still total… absolute digital blackouts… executions," said Dr. Nooshin Motahari.

Participants said the Houston demonstration was part of a larger international movement aimed at amplifying the voices of people inside Iran.

"We are here to show the world the voice of our compatriots that are silenced," said Soli Azad.

WHY THIS RALLY WAS HELD:

Organizers said Sunday’s gathering also coincided with ongoing demonstrations and international attention surrounding political unrest in Iran.

Several attendees said they plan to continue rallying weekly until they see change.

"There are mothers in Iran who don’t know where their kids are," Mahdavi said. "And that is the fuel that keeps us going week after week for a free Iran."