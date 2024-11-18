Investigation underway into what may be Texas' first hunting fatality of the season

The Brief Texas reports its first hunting-related fatality of the season with the death of 23-year-old Registered Nurse Hailey Jasso in Kenedy County, while the number of dove hunting incidents reached 12 since September. Texas Parks and Wildlife's Hunter Education Coordinator Steve Hall emphasizes the importance of hunter education courses, which have significantly reduced annual hunting accidents and fatalities since the 1960s. Hunter safety practices, including wearing bright apparel and gun awareness, are highlighted to prevent accidents, with Singer Sundance Head recovering from a hunting incident as a recent example.



It appears Texas has its first death this hunting season.

We're told a young woman died after what may have been a hunting accident in the Padre Island area.

Hunting is huge around the holidays with more than 1.2-million hunting licenses sold this season in Texas. Apparel, such as wearing bright orange, is just a small part of staying safe.

"Every year in Texas we have around 10 to 15 accidents," explains Texas Parks and Wildlife Hunter Education Coordinator Steve Hall.

In fact, we've had 12 people shot in dove hunting accidents in Texas since the season started in September 2024. Now two weeks into Deer Hunting Season and loved ones on social media are reporting that 23-year-old Registered Nurse Hailey Jasso was just shot and killed on a hunting trip in Kenedy County. Texas Parks and Wildlife confirms Texas Game Wardens responded, and now Texas Rangers are investigating.

In a different hunting accident, the Associated Press says singer Sundance Head is recovering after he was shot in his stomach in East Texas.

While Hunter Education courses have made a big difference, hunting accidents are still happening.

"Well, certainly, Hunter Education courses have improved the safety record. Since the 1960s, it's come down from about 120 to 130 accidents a year, of which, about 20 to 30 were fatal, and nowadays, it's mostly 10 to 15 accidents a year with one fatal," Hall says.

The Hunter Education course is mandatory for every hunter born on or after September 2, 1971, teaching, for instance, to always be aware of what your gun is aimed at.

"That's really one of our number one hunting incidents. They just don't see their buddies over there. They swing their gun, and they shoot," Hall explains.

Hall, from a huge hunting and fishing family, ironically ended up in this career after he was actually injured in a shooting when he received a BB gun for Christmas when he was 6 years old.

"I tell people all the time I'm Ralphie. I'm the Christmas Story child. You know they always told Ralphie not to shoot his eye out with his brand-new BB gun. When I was 6, I got a brand-new BB gun at Christmas...my brother got mud stuck in the muzzle...what did a kid do? Put the gun in his mouth and I got the mud out...when I did that, I heard a clicking sound and next thing you know, I've got blood everywhere. My dad's a doctor at the local Catholic hospital, so down to the hospital we go, and before I knew it, every doctor at the hospital was around my bedside because Doc Hall's son shot himself...they found the BB in the back of my tongue...growing up Catholic it was penance that I serve the rest of my life to teach hunting and firearms safety. So, I'll be teaching it for life," Hall says in jest.

Hall says he wants to stress hunting is safe, as long as you practice safety this and all hunting seasons.

"Deer, turkey, quail and waterfowl are the kinds of things most people hunt between November, December, during the holidays. In Texas, we have a lot of folks who go hunting over Thanksgiving," explains Hall, and he's reminding hunters to make sure guns are unloaded when not in use.

Hall also says, in addition to shootings, a number of hunters die from falls from hunting tree stands.

The Hunter Education certificate, by the way, never expires and can be used across our country and in many others.