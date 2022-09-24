Investigation underway after shooting in NE Harris County, suspect in custody

Authorities are piecing together a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where at least one person was hit.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but we're told it happened at a scrap metal dealership in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but deputies said at least one man was shot, but their current condition is unknown. Meanwhile, the shooter was taken into custody by responding officers.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.