Infant botulism case investigation in Galveston County; 4-month-old hospitalized

The Brief A case of infant botulism is being investigated by Galveston County Health District after a four-month-old was hospitalized. The infant is on a ventilator and receiving Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous treatment. GCHD warned parents of an ongoing recall of ByHeart Inc products. It is unclear how the infant contracted infant botulism.



Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is investigating a case of infant botulism after a four-month-old became hospitalized at Texas Children's Hospital.

According to the agency, the infant is on a ventilator and receiving Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous treatment.

It is unclear how the infant contracted infant botulism.

GCHD is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Infant botulism outbreak

The backstory:

A multistage outbreak of infant botulism linked to infant formula is being investigated by federal and state health officials.

GCHD reports infant botulism happened when babies ingest Clostridium botulinum spores, which create toxin in the gut. Early symptoms of infant botulism include constipation, difficulty feeding, a weak or altered cry, and loss of head control.

At this time, 31 cases have been reported in 15 states and, in all cases the infants were hospitalized. They range in age from about 2 weeks to about 6 months, with the most recent case reported on Nov. 13. There have been no reported deaths.

ByHeart products recall

ByHeart Inc. has recalled all of their While Nutrition Infant Formula products, including all lot numbers, sizes, and single-serve packets due to an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

GCHD shared this information:

Parents are asked to stop using ByHeart formula immediately.

Record the lot number and best-by-date if possible, then label leftovers as "Do Not Use" and store safely.

After 30 days, throw away any unused formula if no symptoms develop.

Clean any bottles, surfaces, and feeding equipment that might have come in contact with the formula using hot, soapy water, or dishwasher.

Seek immediate medical attention for symptoms such as poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression.