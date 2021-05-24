Expand / Collapse search
In-person jail visitations to resume Tuesday in Harris Co.

News
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has announced in-person jail visitations will resume in a limited capacity starting on Tuesday. 

According to the sheriff's office, to ensure the public safety’s, including the well-being of everyone working and residing inside the Harris County Jail, the visitation plan follows the guidance and approval of local public health authorities and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. 

Visits will be scheduled according to the corresponding facility, day, and floor. 

Visitors must register prior to their visit. The scheduling platform allows residents to plan a visit up to seven days in advance. 

Officials said on-site registration will be available for those who arrive at a facility without an appointment, however, visitation is not guaranteed due to facility limitations and public health protocols. 

For additional information about visitation, click here