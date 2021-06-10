Immigrant right activist say border wall announcement by Gov. Abbott is going to create more problems

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Texas will build a border wall along the state’s boundary.

The governor also saying next week he will be signing a disaster declaration to enhance security.

"It’s out of control and a change is needed," said Gov. Abbott. "I will announce next week the plan for the state of Texas to start building the border wall."

He says more details will come in the following weeks and spoke briefly Thursday about what he plans to do, outlining an eight-point pronged plan, which includes the assembly of a task force, and the passage of $1 billion -that will be allocated to the project.

"I am announcing additional action that we are going to take to secure the boarder to restore order," said Abbott. "This will add more boots on the ground and more drones in the air."

The Biden administration issued a proclamation that stopped border wall construction on his first day of office.

Cesar Espinosa, with FIEL, an immigrant rights activist organization, believes the community is being used as a political talking point.

"Once again every time he has a failure in policy, he turns to one of the most vulnerable populations, the immigrant community," said Espinosa.

Espinosa tells FOX 26, the city of Houston has 600,000 undocumented immigrants and the announcement Thursday is sparking fear once more.

For the organization, they are curious as to how this will all unfold.

"A lot of these issues are going to create more issues, in terms of human rights violations or immigrant law violations," said Espinosa.