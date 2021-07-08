'I made a mistake': Santa Fe mayor blames Facebook post about high school massacre on alcohol

Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor says he "made a mistake" when he posted about the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting on Facebook, and he attributed it to alcohol and PTSD.

The mayor wrote a very personal Facebook post on Wednesday morning to apologize for his actions. Tabor said he was in "straight up in party mode" at a Louisiana casino over the holiday weekend when he made the original post.

"I am an alcoholic," Tabor wrote. "I started binge drinking when my dad passed. I forgot my medicine this weekend and went to Louisiana because that is where I can hide and stay drunk."

He added that he was diagnosed with PTSD.

"That is no excuse for my actions."

Mayor Tabor's now-deleted post expressed frustration that the admitted shooter had not yet been brought to trial, three years after the massacre.

But Tabor upset many in the community when he gave out a possible motive in the case that was not known to the public or yet presented in court. The information on the post and in the subsequent comments has also not been verified by investigators.

He gave an apology to the Santa Fe community. "I truly love my community and I am so sorry. I am ashamed of myself and my actions. I will be better, I will get better."

In an interview with i45Now, Tabor said "I made a mistake. I hate the fact that I did the mistake. It was an accident and I offended some people because I kind of re-triggered some trauma."

He said he personally apologized to some people and some were mad and some were supportive.

The sentiments are reflected in comments, with some people calling for the mayor to step down.

Tabor says he does not plan on doing that as they're in the middle of city budget planning but will accept if he's voted out of office.

"I hope they look at everything I've done and not pick on one bad thing."

The mayor, who says he was part of a detox program last year, plans to join a 12-step program to help him combat his alcoholism.