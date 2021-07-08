Expand / Collapse search

'I made a mistake': Santa Fe mayor blames Facebook post about high school massacre on alcohol

By
Published 
Santa Fe Shooting
FOX 26 Houston

FULL INTERVIEW: Santa Fe mayor discusses his social media post on school shooting

Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor discusses a social media post he made about the 2018 high school shooting and the ongoing criminal case.

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor says he "made a mistake" when he posted about the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting on Facebook, and he attributed it to alcohol and PTSD.

The mayor wrote a very personal Facebook post on Wednesday morning to apologize for his actions. Tabor said he was in "straight up in party mode" at a Louisiana casino over the holiday weekend when he made the original post.

"I am an alcoholic," Tabor wrote. "I started binge drinking when my dad passed. I forgot my medicine this weekend and went to Louisiana because that is where I can hide and stay drunk."

He added that he was diagnosed with PTSD.

Santa Fe shooting timeline: What happened that horrific day

"That is no excuse for my actions."

Mayor Tabor's now-deleted post expressed frustration that the admitted shooter had not yet been brought to trial, three years after the massacre.

Santa Fe community pays tribute to fallen 10 three years after deadly shooting
slideshow

Santa Fe community pays tribute to fallen 10 three years after deadly shooting

Three years ago, 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School in one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history. On Tuesday, the community held a day of remembrance to paying tribute to the fallen 10.

Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial nearly 3 years later
slideshow

Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial nearly 3 years later

It will be at least another year before the assault and murder trial of the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter.

But Tabor upset many in the community when he gave out a possible motive in the case that was not known to the public or yet presented in court. The information on the post and in the subsequent comments has also not been verified by investigators.

He gave an apology to the Santa Fe community. "I truly love my community and I am so sorry. I am ashamed of myself and my actions. I will be better, I will get better."

In an interview with i45Now, Tabor said "I made a mistake. I hate the fact that I did the mistake. It was an accident and I offended some people because I kind of re-triggered some trauma."

Mother who lost son in Santa Fe shooting calls trial's delay again 'inhumane'
slideshow

Mother who lost son in Santa Fe shooting calls trial's delay again 'inhumane'

A judge has signed off on state doctors' orders to keep the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter in a mental hospital for up to another year. 

He said he personally apologized to some people and some were mad and some were supportive.

The sentiments are reflected in comments, with some people calling for the mayor to step down.

Tabor says he does not plan on doing that as they're in the middle of city budget planning but will accept if he's voted out of office.

"I hope they look at everything I've done and not pick on one bad thing."

The mayor, who says he was part of a detox program last year, plans to join a 12-step program to help him combat his alcoholism.

CDC: Alcohol kills more people than opioids
slideshow

CDC: Alcohol kills more people than opioids

Alcohol-related causes kill 88,000 people—more than from opioids—each year in the United States, according to data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.